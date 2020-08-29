Crews responding to rollover crash on I-495 South in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene after a semi rolled over on I-495 South on Saturday morning in Boxborough, officials said.

Officers responding to the rollover crash near exit 28 found the semi on its side and had to close the Mass Ave. Route 111 ramp as they investigate, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

The ramp from Mass Ave (Rte 111) to I-495 is closed due to a rollover crash. pic.twitter.com/xOeoJGKL7V — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) August 29, 2020

495S to Route 111 (exit 28) Boxborough closed at this time. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/sKJN79vimC — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) August 29, 2020

