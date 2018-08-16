Crews respond to serious crash in Hanson involving tractor-trailer, SUV

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews have responded to a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer truck and an SUV in Hanson Thursday morning.

Photos from the scene shared on Twitter by the Hanson Fire Department show an SUV that had apparently crashed into the back of a truck.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene, officials said.

.@bostonmedflight will be transporting patient from the MVC. pic.twitter.com/kpoaSAIQGL — Hanson Fire (@HansonFire) August 16, 2018

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area of 104 Liberty Street.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries to those involved.

No additional details were available.

Crews on scene MVC area of 104 Liberty Street. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/I1lSdrVc5a — Hanson Fire (@HansonFire) August 16, 2018

