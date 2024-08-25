PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Plainville on Saturday night that involved four cars and resulted in serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 1 southbound near the ramps to I-495 were forced to close Route 1 south at the intersection as well as the I-495 exits onto Route 1 north and south, state police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests there were four cars involved.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

