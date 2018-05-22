Crews responding to truck fire on I-93 north near Zakim Bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck fire Tuesday afternoon near the Zakim Bridge has shut down part of Interstate 93 north.

Boston fire crews responding around 3 p.m. found thick smoke billowing from a large truck.

The two right travel lanes will be closed until further notice, according to police.

#MAtraffic Truck Fire 🔥 I-93 NB at the Zakim Bridge. No injuries. Right two lanes closed. Expect delays. @BostonFire is on scene. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 22, 2018

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Heavy traffic delays are expected.

No injuries have been reported.

