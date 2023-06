MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes as crews work to repair a massive water main break in Malden on Monday.

The break occurred at the intersection of Russell and Charles streets.

Water Main Break: Russell Street at Charles Street



Expect travel delays if driving in the area. Please seek alternate routes… @Waze_MA @WBZTraffic #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Ojp126b3il — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) June 5, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

