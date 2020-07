WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are at the scene of a water main break that happened earlier on Friday in Waltham.

Water could been seen gushing onto the street and flooding roads near 3rd Avenue and Totten Pond Road.

Exit 27A on Interstate 95 North is currently closed while crews remain on scene for clean up.

