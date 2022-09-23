BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews have restored power to housing and schools at the Hanscom Air Base after a “significant power outage” forced non-essential employees to be sent home.

The 66th Air Base Group’s Public Affairs office said a staggered release of non-essential staff was ordered due to the outage Thursday night.

Engineers spent the overnight hours working to provide power to the base’s family housing and other facilities.

The outage had also caused the Lincoln School District to close the Hanscom Primary and Middle Schools, according to a press release.

