ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters returned to the scene of a fatal fire in Abington early Friday morning after the blaze reignited.

Crews responded to the burned-out home on Linwood Street to extinguish flaring hot sports shortly before 4:30 a.m., one day after a woman died and another person was seriously hurt in a raging blaze that destroyed the structure.

Susan Boerman, 45, was pronounced dead Thursday, while a person who was able to get out of the house on their own suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Brockton hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though fire officials believe it may have been an electrical fire that originated in the living room.

The fire is not considered suspicious, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

