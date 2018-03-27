Crews return to scene of Peabody double murder in search of evidence

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Peabody on Monday returned to a home where a double murder took place last year to dig for evidence.

Sources tell 7News that police are searching the property on Farm Avenue for possible buried bodies that date back to the 1990s.

Wes Doughty, 39, is accused of murdering the couple who lived at the home — Jennifer O’Connor, 40, and Mark Greenlaw, 37.

Their bodies were found rolled up in carpeting inside the home on the evening of Feb. 18, 2017. They were engaged and slated to be married.

Doughty is awaiting trial. He faces sexual assault and murder charges.

Doughty was arrested in the days following the murders after fleeing to South Carolina.

A large search of the property also took place back in January.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)