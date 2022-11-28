ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process.

First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where a SKY7 camera saw an SUV had plowed through at least one gas pump before hitting a column next to another.

Arriving crews immediately tended to the driver, who Attleboro Fire said needed CPR. First responders were able to revive the man, who was described as being in his 70s. He was later taken to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

No fire was reported and fuel at the damaged pump was immediately cut off after the crash, according to officials.

The vehicle was later towed away without issue as workers arrived to survey the damage and start making repairs.

No other injuries were reported.

Breaking: driver hospitalized after crashing into a gas pump at the Cumberland Farms in Attleboro this afternoon…man in his 70’s was revived by firefighters performing CPR on the him #7News pic.twitter.com/JSO1TfCX7W — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 28, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)