Crews rush to save 2 workers trapped in boiler in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical team rushed to Millbury Sunday to rescue two workers who became trapped in a boiler they had been tasked with cleaning at a waste management facility.
Crews rushed to Wheelabrator, a trash burning facility on Southwest Cutoff Road, after receiving reports that two workers got stuck in the boiler, according to Millbury Fire Department.
A technical rescue team was called, and both workers were brought to safety.
No one was injured.
