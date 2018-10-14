Crews rush to save 2 workers trapped in boiler in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical team rushed to Millbury Sunday to rescue two workers who became trapped in a boiler they had been tasked with cleaning at a waste management facility.

Crews rushed to Wheelabrator, a trash burning facility on Southwest Cutoff Road, after receiving reports that two workers got stuck in the boiler, according to Millbury Fire Department.

A technical rescue team was called, and both workers were brought to safety.

No one was injured.

Fire District 7 Tech Rescue Team members continue to work at rescuing 2 workers at Southwest Cutoff Rd in Milbury. pic.twitter.com/q2se6aOtM8 — Oxford Fire-EMS MA (@OxfordFireEMS) October 14, 2018

District 7 Tech Rescue Team on scene and working pic.twitter.com/4muopa5U3m — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) October 14, 2018

