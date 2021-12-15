FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are trying to save Christmas for the residents of a a multifamily home in Foxboro after a blaze tore through the building on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Central Street found flames shooting out of a home at 5 a.m. Between 12 and 15 people were displaced and there were no injuries.

The fire was mostly extinguished by 8 a.m. and officials said the fire started in the basement and appeared to be electrical in nature.

“Any time you have a fire it’s a tragedy, but this close to the holidays it just compounds it,” said Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher. “We tried to salvage as many of the Christmas presents as we could.”

The cause remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)