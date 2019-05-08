Crews save home after battling house fire in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Wakefield saved a home Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out inside a wall, officials say.

Firefighters responding to 72 Outlook Road about 4:41 p.m. after the homeowner called 911 to report smoke in the house found a fire extending inside a concealed wall space on the exterior of the single family home.

Crews used a chainsaw to open the outside wall on both sides of the chimney, and after a small fire was discovered in the concealed space, and it was quickly extinguished.

A wall and ceiling inside the living room in the area of the fireplace were also opened up to check for fire extension, but the fast actions by firefighters stopped the fire in its tracks and spared the home from sustaining serious damage.

There was some smoke damage in the home.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to have been caused by the homeowner, who had been using a propane torch to burn off vegetation he was growing around the exterior of the home, officials say.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)