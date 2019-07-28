Crews say location made it difficult to extinguish Stoneham barn, home blaze

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One horse died and three firefighters were injured after a barn and a nearby house went up in flames in Stoneham on Saturday night.

Firefighters responding to 20 Emery Court just before 9:30 p.m. found a barn fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to the eaves and attic of the nearby home, fire officials said.

The fire was raised to three alarms as companies had limited access to fire hydrants due to the property’s location on a narrow dirt road.

Stoneham Fire Cpt. Matthew Rexrode says the location made it a difficult fire to contain.

“It’s a dead-end dirt road. The hydrant all the way at the end we ran out of water quick on that,” he said. “We have one more at the beginning of the top and we had an out of town company relay on pumping to it.”

The roof collapsed on the house and it took firefighters about four hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

“I wish we had room for a couple more ladders, but this is what we got,” Rexrode said.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.

John Donovan lived in the house and says, “I had to run out for like 20 minutes, and I came back and I saw the fire apparatus, the place was fully engulfed. Just more or less in shock.”

Three dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials were able to save two of the dogs and the homeowner saved the last.

Three horses and several vehicles were kept inside of the barn.

One horse died as a result of the blaze.

“The other two horses that I had out they ran to the top, so I put the other gates up to keep them from running down here, they seemed to be fine,” Donovan said.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries due to the extreme heat.

Both structures appear to be a total loss, with damage estimated to be between $700,000 and $800,000.

Donovan and his wife lived in this home for 40 years and are not focusing on the cleanup.

“She’s sick, just sick to her stomach,” Donovan said. “Hopefully rebuild and see what happens.”

The displaced residents are being assisted by a family member.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)