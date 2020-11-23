Crews search for motorcyclist who may have been thrown into Taunton River after crash

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a motorcycle rider who police believe crashed on a ramp leading to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Fall River and was thrown from the bike into the Taunton River early Sunday morning.

For the second consecutive day, state police say the Underwater Recovery Team searched for a 35-year-old Fall River man in the river, which flows southward from Fall River, across the Rhode Island line, and into Mt. Hope Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Police say they believe the man, whose name was not released, was riding the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro around 12:30 a.m. when for reasons under investigation was likely thrown over an embankment and into the water below.

The State Police Marine Unit on Sunday recovered articles of clothing but did not locate the operator.

Fall River and Somerset police, and the U.S. Coast Guard have assisted in the search.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)