BOSTON (WHDH) - SKY7 HD flew over Turtle Pond Thursday afternoon as a a large group of onlookers gathered on a nearby dock to watch as crews searched the water for reports of a missing swimmer.

State police troopers and the state Air Wing are assisting Boston firefighters in the search.

No further information has been made available.

State Police are responding to Turtle Pond in Hyde Park for a report of a missing swimmer. Boston Fire Department and Troopers are on scene. MSP Air Wing and Dive Team responding to that location as well. No further information is available at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 24, 2021

