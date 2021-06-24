BOSTON (WHDH) - SKY7 HD flew over Turtle Pond Thursday afternoon as a a large group of onlookers gathered on a nearby dock to watch as crews searched the water for reports of a missing swimmer.
State police troopers and the state Air Wing are assisting Boston firefighters in the search.
No further information has been made available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)