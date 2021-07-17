BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after pulling several others from the water when their vessel crashed and capsized in Boston Harbor early Saturday morning.

Officials responding to a report of an overturned center console boat off of Castle Island around 3 a.m. found a vessel that had overturned after crashing into a day marker buoy, sending its eight occupants into the water.

Seven of the boaters have been recovered, five of whom were taken to an area hospital.

A search for the eighth boater is being conducted by the Boston Harbormaster, Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and dive teams.

The search effort is now considered a recovery mission, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

