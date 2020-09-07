Crews searching for missing boater in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Wellesley are searching for a boater that went missing Monday.

Officers, firefighters and a number of other agencies are searching Longfellow Pond after receiving a 911 call earlier in the day.

People are asked to avoid Oakland Street and Standish Road for the time being as more first responders make their way to the area.

