Crews searching for missing boater in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Wellesley are searching for a boater that went missing Monday.
Officers, firefighters and a number of other agencies are searching Longfellow Pond after receiving a 911 call earlier in the day.
People are asked to avoid Oakland Street and Standish Road for the time being as more first responders make their way to the area.
