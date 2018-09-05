Crews searching for missing diver in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are searching for a missing diver Wednesday in Rockport, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 47-foot response boat is being launched out of Gloucester to assist in the search, officials say.

About 5:30 p.m., Rockport police received a call regarding a missing diver on Cathedral Avenue. They alerted the harbor master, who then relayed the message to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Rockport police also requested assistance from the Massachusetts State Police dive team.

