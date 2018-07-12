Crews searching for missing kayaker in Piscataqua River

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Manchester, New Hampshire, searched into the night Thursday for a missing kayaker.

Manchester police and fire crews responded to a report of a missing kayaker on the Piscataqua River in the area of the Biron Bridge about 9 p.m., a police official said.

A Nashua Fire Department dive team responded to the scene along with members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and New Hampshire Marine Patrol.

The search was called off shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. It’s expected to resume around 8 a.m., officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

