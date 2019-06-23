Crews searching for missing kayaker off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing kayaker off the coast of Nantucket.

Officials say they are looking for a 36-year-old man who was last seen kayaking off the eastern shore of the island Sunday afternoon.

The man’s empty kayak was found in the water around 6 p.m.

The Coast Guard is conducting their search by both sea and air.

