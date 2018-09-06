Crews searching for missing scuba diver in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The search for a missing scuba diver in Rockport will continue Thursday morning.

About 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the area of Cathedral Rock near Cathedral Avenue and Green Street after a scuba diver came ashore reporting that his companion, a 47-year-old man, was missing, according to Rockport police.

The two men were visiting from out of state and were in a rubber raft about 200 yards off Cathedral Rock.

Police say the missing man is an experienced diver and met all local requirements.

Officials added that this area can be dangerous for divers who are not familiar with the waters.

“He had not seen him for close to an hour, so one of the difficulties is how much air in the tank, (and) how experienced is the diver, (and) how far out off, (when he was) last seen,” said Rockport Lt. Mark Schmink.

The Coast Guard continued air searches overnight with divers expected to return to the scene in the morning.

Anyone who sees anything is asked to call the Coast Guard’s Sector Boston Command Center at (617) 223-3201.

