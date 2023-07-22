HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Hopkinton are searching for a 22-year-old who went missing Friday night while swimming at Sandy Beach.

Officers said a friend swimming with the missing man called 911 around 8 p.m. when he returned to shore alone from a swim in Lake Maspenock. Police said the swimmers went beyond the safe-swimming zone at the beach.

In a statement, officials said this is “now considered a recovery operation,” and Hopkinon and other area fire responders are searching the waters with sonar-equipped rescue boats.

Hopkinton police and fire crews searched until midnight Friday, and then resumed Saturday morning.

The beach is closed until further notice.