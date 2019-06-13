Crews searching Merrimack River for missing kayaker

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Search crews in boats are scouring the Merrimack River in New Hampshire for a missing kayaker on Thursday, officials said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire Marine Patrol, along with state and local police, are searching a section of the river in Concord.

A land search is also ongoing in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

