BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Common partially reopened after an early morning water main break flooded parts of the park and surrounding area on Saturday.

Spots along Boylston and Charles Street, as well as the Public Garden, were underwater after the break occurred around 5 a.m.

“You’re talking thousands of gallons of water,” said Thomas Bagley the Boston Water & Sewer Commission.

The water main was shut off by 8 a.m., and by the early afternoon, heavy machinery and crews could be seen making repairs after parts of the pavement were cracked and warped.

“Pretty much what happens is water keeps on bubbling up underneath the ground, (and) that washes away all kinds of debris in there and stones or whatever’s in there and it causes buckling sidewalks and streets,” Bagley told reporters Saturday.

Roadways were blocked off for part of the day as debris was cleaned up on Charles Street and crews dug up damaged pavement on the Common. The digging also allowed workers to better get at the water main to make repairs.

Officials told 7NEWS the main was originally installed in the 1800’s and has not seen any upgrades since the 1980s.

“When you live in an old city, you kind of expect that and I think that’s part of all the construction, too, is they’re always going to have to dig things up again and start over,” said Kat Nowak, who lived across the street from the main break.

With new pipes being installed following the break, officials said work will continue with paving operations slated for Saturday night.

