BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Production crews were spotted filming the upcoming “Boston Strangler” movie in Belmont on Monday.

Decades-old cars and police cruisers were brought in for the shoot near Winn Brook Elementary School.

Steel Reel Catering trucks were also seen on set.

Actress Keira Knightley is starring in the Ridley Scott production, which is based on Boston’s most notorious serial killer from the early 1960s, according to Deadline.

Albert DeSalvo purportedly confessed to being responsible for the murders of 13 women in the Boston area from 1962 to 1964.

In 1968, Tony Curtis played DeSalvo in the original “Boston Strangler.”

