Crews are still feeling fallout from Tuesday’s nor’easter several days after the storm dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of Mass.

“Hard work right now,” said Tayvonn Calhoun, who was out shoveling after the storm. “Just trying to get the job done so I can go inside and get warm.”

Power crews had their work cut out for them this week. At the height of the storm Tuesday, the entire town of Ashby was without power. Unitil set up a Mobile Command Center outside Ashby Police Headquarters.

“I guess the key is just finding the circuit that’s down, so that’s what their expertise is,” said Unitil spokesperson Bill White.

On Wednesday, crews went street by street working to get the lights back on for customers. At least 70,000 utility customers across Massachusetts lost power during the storm, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. As of Thursday morning, that number is just below 2,700.

Exhausted plow operators who scrambled to keep up with the storm are now working to clean up from the storm.

“It’s heavy,” one worker told 7NEWS on Wednesday. “I’m in the towing business and I was out last night pulling in wrecks.”

The roads have not been the only dangerous place. Two 15-year-old boys had to be rescued when they went outside the bounds of the Wachusett Mountain ski area. The teens ended up stranded in chest-deep snow.

“I will tell you, they are a couple very lucky kids,” said Princeton Fire Chief John Bennett.

“They were very sorry,” he added. “They’re good kids.”

Bennett says the teens were cold but otherwise okay.

