Crews successfully clean off oil splashed on World War II memorial in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have finally figured out a way to clean up a World War II memorial that was vandalized with oil in South Boston last week.

Troopers responding to a report of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. last Monday learned that someone had splashed or poured some kind of oil on the granite memorial, according to a state police spokesman.

State police noted the following day that “because of the nature of the substance thrown on the memorial, clean up has proven difficult.”

Pat Sullivan, a local sales representative for Prosoco, a chemical company, saw the news reports about the vandalism and got his company to donate its services.

“I was pretty certain we would have a solution for it,” he said.

On Monday, representatives from the Kansas-based company worked with the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation to clean part of the monument using a special paste they made.

In the coming days, Sullivan says the plan is to clean up the rest of the WWII memorial as well as several memorial monuments that were also vandalized at Mattapan cemetery last week.

Robert Shure, the architect who designed the South Boston monuments, says he could not be happier.

“It’s totally gratifying for sure and I think there’s hope that with a little bit of time, it’ll be as good as new,” he said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call state police barracks in South Boston at 617-740-7710.

