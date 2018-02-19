Crews tear down East Boston building that partially collapsed

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews teared down a building in East Boston after it partially collapsed.

The partial collapse happened at 4 Winthrop Street around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, sending bricks and debris crashing down.

Officials had set up a collapse zone in fear that the building would come down on its own, according to Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Flynn.

Crews were able to demolish the building before this happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The building was under construction and vacant, but because of the potentially dangerous situation, 28 people in the surrounded area evacuated their buildings.

“The whole building shook, then our emergency alarms went off,” explained resident Grace Magoon. “When I went to the back of the building, the water was rushing in so I knew something had been hit.”

Businesses have also closed.

“I was just stunned when I came around the corner and realized that essentially the side of the building had collapsed,” said business owner Danilo Avalon.

The electricity and gas were both shut off.

For people living there, they’re just grateful it didn’t happen during the week when it would have been much busier in the area.

“Part of the collapsed went into the back portion of our office; a lot of the debris,” said Danilo.

Businesses will be able to reopen once the area is deemed safe.

At this point, it is unclear what caused the partial collapse. Permits are being looked at.

