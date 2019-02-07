FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked to temporarily repair an overpass in Framingham after debris fell onto Interstate 90 eastbound, causing the highway to temporarily close.

The falling debris from the Pleasant Street overpass caused minor damage to vehicles, according to state police.

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Transportation plans to close lanes on I-90 at a future time to complete the repair.

#MAtraffic update: Temporary repair complete for now, all lanes open to alleviate traffic. @MassDOT will close lanes again later to complete work. https://t.co/0ZBpCXewoI — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2019

