Crews to demolish at least 1 building involved in multi-alarm Cambridge blaze

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two days after a fire tore through 10 apartment homes and a restaurant in Cambridge, roads surrounding the scene remain closed as officials prepared to demolish at least one of the buildings.

Dozens of firefighters braved frigid conditions while battling the four-alarm blaze that scorched 10 apartment homes and a restaurant on Hunting and Cambridge streets Monday morning.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire originated in the basement of the building and raced up to the third floor before spreading to an adjacent multi-purpose building, according to Acting Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney.

At least 20 people were forced out of their homes and are being helped by the American Red Cross and the mayor’s disaster relief fund.

“Just making sure the families know we’re with them and we’re going to do everything we can to help them,” Mahoney said.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury while battling the flames but no civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

