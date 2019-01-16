Crews to demolish buildings involved in multi-alarm Cambridge blaze

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two days after a fire tore through 10 apartment homes and a restaurant in Cambridge, roads surrounding the scene remain closed as officials prepared to demolish the scorched buildings.

Officials deemed the two buildings on Hunting and Cambridge streets unsafe following the four-alarm blaze Monday morning, a spokesperson for Cambridge police said.

Crews plan to remove the facade of the Cambridge Street building as early as Wednesday in order to reopen the road.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire originated in the basement of the building and raced up to the third floor before spreading to an adjacent multi-purpose building, according to Acting Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney.

At least 20 people were forced out of their homes and are being helped by the American Red Cross and the mayor’s disaster relief fund.

“Just making sure the families know we’re with them and we’re going to do everything we can to help them,” Mahoney said.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury while battling the flames in frigid conditions but no civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

