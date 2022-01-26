SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews plan to install additional shielding under a bridge near the ramp to Interstate 93 south in Somerville on Wednesday night after a piece of concrete fell from the overpass and smashed a driver’s windshield.

Leonard Brown, who is from California and staying in Boston as his wife undergoes treatment for cancer, was driving on the McGrath Highway in Somerville at 10 a.m. Tuesday when he went under I-93 and the concrete piece crashed through the windshield of his 2010 Audi.

Brown was not seriously injured and he was able to pull over and call for help.

The flying shards of windshield glass did leave Brown with cuts on his hand, but he said he could have been hit much worse.

