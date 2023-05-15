LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews could be seen using a crane late Sunday night to pull a submerged vehicle from a canal in Lowell.

The car was removed with the help of divers near the intersection of Suffolk and Broadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)