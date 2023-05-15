LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews could be seen using a crane late Sunday night to pull a submerged vehicle from a canal in Lowell.

The car was removed with the help of divers near the intersection of Suffolk and Broadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox