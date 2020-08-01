Crews use police boat to battle house fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders in Gloucester used the police department’s boat to extinguish a house fire on Saturday.
The city’s police chief shared photos on Twitter of crews using a boat to battle the blaze on Washington Street.
No additional information was immediately available.
