Crews use police boat to battle house fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders in Gloucester used the police department’s boat to extinguish a house fire on Saturday.

The city’s police chief shared photos on Twitter of crews using a boat to battle the blaze on Washington Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

Working House Fire on Washington St today @GloucesterPD boat assisting @gloucesterfire pic.twitter.com/XJbfYMb9EE — Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) August 1, 2020

