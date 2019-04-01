FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews used to a heavy-duty tow truck to remove a car that had crashed into a ditch in Falmouth Sunday afternoon.
Officers responding to the area of Sippewissett Road and Palmer Avenue found a red sedan had gone off the road and into the ditch.
The driver sustained a head injury but was able to walk away from the crash, police said.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
