NORWELL, MA (WHDH) - Crews will demolish the Route 3 northbound bridge over High Street.

Work is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The job is expected to be wrapped up by the morning commute.

Overnight, drivers will have to take a detour.

