Crews work tirelessly to clear roadways during major winter storm

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow removal crews are working around-the-clock to keep the roadways clear after a major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some communities.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has over 3,900 pieces of equipment readily available to treat the streets, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

Plow drivers could be seen working throughout Monday and into Tuesday as flakes fell across the Bay State.

Many communities in the Merrimack Valley have seen more than a foot of snow, including in Wilmington, where 20 inches has fallen.

