NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An oil tanker overturned in North Andover Monday afternoon, causing a major mess in that area.

Drivers were urged to avoid the 202 Foster Street area for hours as crews worked to right the truck and tow it away.

Hours later, those crews were still working to clean up the oil that spilled in the roadway.

Tanker truck rollover in the area of 202 Foster Street. Extensive operations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ibgMhM0DjD — North Andover Fire Department (@NorthAndoverFD) January 24, 2022

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

