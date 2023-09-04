DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters have been working in Dorchester to put out a blaze that scorched a home and caused part of the structure to collapse Monday afternoon.

The Boston Fire Department said crews were called to 37 Holiday St. where flames burned through the back of a house and extended to a building next door.

On the department’s Twitter account, officials said several rear porches in the back of the home collapsed as a result of the fire.

Authorities also shared photos from the scene, including an image of crews spraying down the back of the house, which appeared to be burnt out with remnants of the porches and backwall visible.

In an update just before 4:15 p.m., Boston FD said the fire was knocked down after it spread to at least two other buildings.

No details on the condition of the residents have been released yet.

Heavy fire knocked down on all 3 buildings, major overhauling throughout . pic.twitter.com/iC2SS9YYkj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 4, 2023

The rear porches of 37 Holiday St have collapsed, all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/2cQhq8zI3h — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 4, 2023

