EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews have been working to put out a large blaze burning through a home in Everett on Friday.

First responders with Everett Fire could be seen setting up a perimeter, as firefighters created holes and broke windows in a multistory house on Pearl Street around 9:45 p.m., trying to air out smoke while flames shot through the building’s roof.

Black smoke could be seen billowing through what appeared to be an attic as the fire burned mostly in the rear of the building.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)