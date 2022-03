GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a large blaze that consumed a barn in Grafton on Monday.

Crews arriving to the scene on Leland Street found the barn already engulfed in flames, according to a post on the Westboro Fire Department’s Twitter page.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Westborough Engine 4 is working at this building fire on Leland Street in the Town of Grafton. @MAFireDistrict7 pic.twitter.com/Q4plzXdExk — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 14, 2022

