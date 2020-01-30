Crews work to extinguish trash fire in Downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters worked to extinguish a trash fire near the Omni Parker House in Downtown Boston Thursday night.

A Republic Services trash dump truck driver was forced to dump his load in an alleyway after he reported smelling fire from inside the compactor, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

Crews were able to quickly contain the flames.

No buildings were damaged or injuries reported.

It is unclear when the scene will be cleared of garbage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.