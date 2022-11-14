BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break in Billerica left some nearby customers waiting for service to return on Monday.

Billerica Police said reports for the break came in around 10 a.m. from the area of 20 Fortune Dr.

No estimate on the number of affected customers was given, though officials believed those affected would experience a 4-6 hour cut in service, with early estimates of restoration coming in at 2 p.m.

09:56 Reported WATER MAIN BREAK at/near 20 FORTUNE DRIVE #Billerica — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) November 14, 2022

