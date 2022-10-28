MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames.

Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.

Significant damage was visible at the multistory house as firefighters sprayed down the building.

Information on what may have let up to the fire or if there was anyone home at the time has not yet been released by officials.

