PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Pembroke were able to contain and put out flames at a home on Station Street Tuesday.

On the department’s Facebook page, the Pembroke Fire Department described how it was alerted to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon and, with assistance from Pembroke police and several neighboring fire departments, crews were able to respond and contain the blaze.

As of 4 p.m., Pembroke FD said it was still investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Image provided by the Pembroke Fire Department

“We would like to stress the importance of proper generator use during these prolonged periods of power outages,” the department’s Facebook page mentioned.

Officials also shared several images from the scene, including the blaze and its aftermath, as well as a cat being placed under an oxygen mask.

