WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews are working to remove a pick-up truck that fell through the ice of a lake in Wentworth State Park Wednesday.

The Department of Environmental Services was called to the lake and determined there were no contaminants in the water, according to a post on the Wentworth Watershed Association’s Facebook page. The response team has materials on hand to mitigate any oil or petroleum leaks if they arise.

Those visiting the park are urged to make “lake-minded” decisions when heading out on the ice.

