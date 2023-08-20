BOSTON (WHDH) - Public works crews responded to Chinatown on Sunday to repair a water main break that left streets swamped with water.

The break impacted motorists on Harrison Avenue and Tyler, Kneeland, Washington and Hudson streets where cars were spotted driving through ankle-deep water in some spots.

Traffic Advisory Update : BPD and @Boston_Water

remain on scene of a watermain break at 66 Harrison Ave. (Chinatown). Parts of Kneeland, Tyler, Washington, and Hudson Streets may remain close all night impacting the morning commute. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 21, 2023

Part of Chinatown remained blocked off Monday morning, posing the possibility of delays for drivers trying to drive through the area.

The cause remained under investigation as of Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

