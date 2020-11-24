Crews work to repair crumbling Boston church

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair part of Jamaica Plain’s Sacred Heart Church.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene Tuesday after police responded to reports of debris falling off the building’s roof and onto the steps below.

Police said some of the stones on the church are crumbling from age.

No one was injured.

BFD companies on scene at Sacred Heart Church in Jamaica Plain. Some of the beautiful coping stones have shown they’re aging by falling to the steps below. No injuries were caused by the stone. pic.twitter.com/Zeerix9TZz — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 24, 2020

