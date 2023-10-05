STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were at work on Route 24 in Stoughton Thursday afternoon after officials said a sinkhole opened in the roadway.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X around 1:30 p.m. said the sinkhole was located on the southbound side of Route 24 just after Exit 35. Officials said the right lane of travel was closed while crews made repairs.

In an update around 3 p.m., MassDOT said sinkhole repair efforts were still ongoing. MassDOT said the right lane would be closed in the area for several hours and told drivers to expect delays.

